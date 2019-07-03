Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $19.62 Million; Bunge Limited (BG) Position Held by Whitebox Advisors Llc

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 57,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 689,899 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, down from 747,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $373.51. About 327,595 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company's stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 773,357 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16M. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 38,588 shares. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 40.00M shares to 90.00M shares, valued at $92.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 68,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 329,306 shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483. $1.23M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock or 9,000 shares.