Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $545,600; As National Grid Plc (NGG) Stock Declined, Loudon Investment Management Cut Position

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 14,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 187,822 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 27/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms National Grid, NGG and NGET; Outlooks Stable; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Proceeds From the Potential Sale About GBP1.2 B; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Underlying Group EBIT Expected in Line With Guidance; 01/05/2018 – National Grid: Has Entered Into a Pact For Potential Sale of 25% Stake in Quadgas HoldCo Limited; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L FINAL DIV 30.44 PENCE/SHR; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Bonfield steps down; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC – FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT UP 4% TO £3.5BN; 10/04/2018 – National Grid forecasts low electricity demand in Britain this summer

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 19,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52 million, down from 20,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $359.52. About 104,994 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 37,205 shares to 44,517 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,924 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 7,460 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.35% or 526,465 shares. Stephens Gp Lc stated it has 12,966 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 17,745 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,929 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Carroll Assocs reported 121 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 4,530 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Nbw Limited Liability accumulated 26,436 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication invested in 0% or 218 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,691 shares stake. Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.26 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.