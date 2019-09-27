Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Stake; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Value Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Upped Its Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 54.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 6,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 5,328 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 11,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $355.22. About 502,259 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 15,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 120,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48 million, up from 105,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.39. About 2.15 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FY OUTLOOK INCLUDES ABOUT $400 MLN OF RESTRUCTURING COSTS, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 55,000 shares to 43,374 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 230,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,891 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Matls Inc.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.93 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 9,401 shares to 692,773 shares, valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 49,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).