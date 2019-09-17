Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Lowered Stake; Warren Averett Asset Management Holding In Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Was Has Raised

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 440,641 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 13,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 38,665 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, down from 52,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $360.53. About 60,656 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

More recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 28.34 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset Management holds 0.1% or 187,951 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 15.31 million shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 61,838 shares. Villere St Denis J And Communication Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 18,944 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 1,715 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.40M shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability holds 767 shares. Btim Corporation holds 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 20,361 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt owns 5,840 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,495 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp holds 0.11% or 88,102 shares. 41,062 were reported by Maple Capital Mgmt.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 14,888 shares to 76,308 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 110,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,550 shares to 16,362 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 6,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,821 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Services holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 289,157 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cutter Brokerage accumulated 1,955 shares. 68 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pnc Finance Svcs Group accumulated 0.01% or 82,446 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,716 shares. 64,933 are held by Aviva Public Lc. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.44% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 18,268 shares. Mirae Asset Invests has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 3,952 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.