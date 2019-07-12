Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Valuation Rose While Harding Loevner LP Raised Stake; Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Oracle Sys (ORCL) Position by $1.04 Million

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 41,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555.35M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $383.94. About 167,859 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 6.62 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year's $0.62 per share. ORCL's profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,000 shares to 6,542 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 17,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa In (NYSE:V).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. 500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F. Shares for $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $1.23 million was sold by Crisci Robert.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares to 3.39 million shares, valued at $263.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 708,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

