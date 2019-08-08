Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding Upped by Tiger Eye Capital Llc; Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Upped Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $1.05 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $9.76 during the last trading session, reaching $358.39. About 371,236 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 86.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 4,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 9,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $278.05. About 3.45 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Conley Jason sold $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,000 shares.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,640 shares to 700 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 345,258 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated owns 176 shares. Brown Advisory Lc holds 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 758 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1.08 million shares. Echo Street Mgmt Lc owns 36,379 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 136 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 182,910 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 57,135 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 405 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc invested in 393,309 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Westpac Bk Corp reported 24,851 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 4.72M shares. Edgewood Ltd Llc invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc owns 2,582 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meritage Mngmt holds 88,207 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 1,130 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 0.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Colorado-based Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 7,974 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluespruce Invests LP owns 474,992 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Charter Tru has 0.41% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,557 shares. State Street Corp owns 0.68% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36.96 million shares. Berkshire Hathaway has 4.93M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp has 1.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 49,990 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.