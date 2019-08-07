Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding Has Raised by Tiger Eye Capital Llc; Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Position in Voya Financial (VOYA) as Market Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $344.76. About 147,568 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 28,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 105,629 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 76,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.37% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 1.56 million shares traded or 21.04% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,444 are owned by Middleton And Ma. Calamos Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 1.2% or 46,212 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 3,676 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 26,081 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Sageworth Trust Co reported 4 shares. Country Savings Bank holds 1.39% or 91,421 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd accumulated 831 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) invested in 2,521 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 38,304 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 0.91% or 20,005 shares. 2,296 are held by Windward Capital Management Ca.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.37 million activity. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,000 shares to 80,040 shares, valued at $21.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 210,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,655 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutanix Inc. by 234,304 shares to 482,094 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,710 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment invested in 0.05% or 239,210 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 14,100 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 141,390 were reported by Sei. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 8.89M shares. 28,501 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. James Invest reported 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Acadian Asset Management Limited Com owns 2.42 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 398,709 shares. Nomura Asset Limited stated it has 30,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 8,011 shares. Returns Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 7.11% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Natl Pension Service has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 7,566 shares. 4,237 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.