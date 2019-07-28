Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Torray Boosted Holding by $5.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Trimmed Its Holding

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 14/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon tests display ad offering letting Amazon merchants purchase spots across other sites and apps, amid

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company's stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 563,837 shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $163,483 was made by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16,923 shares to 47,002 shares, valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lonza Group Adr (LZAGY) by 18,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 651,045 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Roper Technologies Delivers Another Strong Quarter – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Roper Technologies Announces Record Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire" on July 25, 2019.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $84.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Amazon still a star on Wall Street – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon Q2 Earnings Miss Put These ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq" on July 26, 2019.