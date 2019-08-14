Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $13.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66 million, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.08. About 2.96 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $348.51. About 293,773 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 22,090 shares. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca holds 1.44% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 50,715 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc invested in 3,929 shares. Moreover, Three Peaks Management Ltd Co has 1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,950 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 2,325 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 10,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sun Life holds 176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 258,818 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Credit Suisse Ag reported 145,011 shares. Btim Corporation invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 700 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.11% or 20,157 shares. 1,850 were accumulated by Garrison Bradford And Assocs. Yorktown Mngmt & invested in 1,100 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares to 53,523 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 22,412 shares to 10.01M shares, valued at $749.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

