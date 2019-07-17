Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Raymond James & Associates Raised Its Holding; Roosevelt Investment Group Raised Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,894 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.70 million, up from 198,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 319,760 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsrs has 93,020 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management holds 104,849 shares or 4.02% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 65,000 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 68,879 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 24,168 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,484 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Ltd has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 0.13% or 18,005 shares. Dorsey Whitney Communication Limited has invested 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cohen & Steers invested in 0% or 4,730 shares. Altavista Wealth Management reported 25,456 shares. Fil Ltd holds 3.90 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Management stated it has 309,843 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 160,042 shares to 359,960 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 301,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,660 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon customers have the nation’s best performing network for 12th straight time and the gap is growing, according to latest scientific testing – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best S&P 500 Stocks to Buy For the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) by 21,349 shares to 680,113 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 137,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.26M shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Company holds 36,379 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 417 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alleghany Corp De accumulated 562,000 shares or 9.11% of the stock. Cambridge Incorporated holds 0.27% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Bancorp & accumulated 1,687 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wms Prtnrs Lc holds 1,819 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Citizens And Northern Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey reported 2,195 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Stone Run Capital Llc has 3.79% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks holds 96,036 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 5,370 are held by Fincl Counselors.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire Foundry, Leading Provider of Complex Visualization Software Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper’s Growth Engine Keeps Humming – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DAT Adds Integrations to Support Thousands of TMS Users – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.