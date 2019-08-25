Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose; Aqr Capital Management Holds Position in Entergy New (ETR)

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 2009.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 191,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 200,918 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 9,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 1.23M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 14/03/2018 – NRC: NRC Issues Confirmatory Order to Entergy; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 4,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 103,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, down from 107,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.38% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares to 194,560 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 27,531 shares to 72,689 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 16,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,869 shares, and cut its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc.

