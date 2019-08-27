Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder First United Bank Trust Has Upped Its Holding; Richard C Young & Company Trimmed Stake in Harris Del (HRS) by $388,755 as Share Value Were Volatile

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $348.74. About 285,339 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 20/04/2018 – NEVADA GAMING CONTROL BOARD CHAIRWOMAN HARRIS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp Sees FY18 Rev About $6.14B; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Hand Middle’s Robert Harris Announced as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 01/05/2018 – ITV: MARY HARRIS WILL BECOME SR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s: Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 406, Tx, No Credit Impact Related To Assessed Valuation Correction Request; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – REDFLOW LTD RFX.AX – NAMED TIM HARRIS AS ITS NEW CEO; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: At Intelligence Hearing, Harris Highlights Risks of Interim Security Clearances; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Harris, Feinstein Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns Over; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agent Anthony Harris

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bancorporation & Tru holds 4,740 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2,016 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 5,175 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc owns 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Management owns 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 50 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.22% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 745,136 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of owns 6,575 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 22 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 1,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0.06% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77 million and $523.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 52,721 shares to 136,431 shares, valued at $7.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,686 are owned by Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 39 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kentucky Retirement owns 4,530 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 112,627 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One accumulated 49,440 shares. Optimum Advisors accumulated 285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 172 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 3,661 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt has 4.89% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,050 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.42M shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Confluence Wealth owns 2,660 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership owns 0.48% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 161,008 shares.