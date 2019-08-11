Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Decreased Its Position as Stock Rose; Coca Cola Co. (KO) Shareholder Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 9.26M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc analyzed 905 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $36.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $355. About 360,766 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73 million for 27.91 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483 on Friday, March 15.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news: Sarasota's Roper to acquire Pennsylvania company in $1.6B all-cash transaction. With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting. 6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500. Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline. Roper Technologies Delivers Another Strong Quarter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Ser has 522 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 3.38% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Gardner Lewis Asset LP accumulated 0.42% or 9,771 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 17,593 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.34% or 99,341 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 4,527 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 22,090 shares. Hikari Tsushin Incorporated has 1.18% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 15,600 shares. Shelton invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Regions Fincl invested in 0.05% or 13,263 shares. Texas-based Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 1,914 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares to 121,241 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.85 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.