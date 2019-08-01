Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Central Securities Cut Holding by $1.71 Million as Stock Rose; As Microchip Technology (Put) (MCHP) Share Price Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $360.89. About 505,948 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) (MCHP) by 247.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 21,900 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $91.6. About 2.36 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 23/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt of Antitrust Clearance in Taiwan, Approval of Microsemi Shareholders, and Expected Closi; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ANTICIPATES THAT MICROSEMI DEAL WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.21M for 28.37 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies to Present at Electrical Products Group Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: High Growth Potential But Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Conley Jason sold $1.54 million. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCO) by 3,991 shares to 100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 26,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,986 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

