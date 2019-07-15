Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 331 7.51 N/A 10.41 33.99 Graco Inc. 48 5.09 N/A 1.99 24.59

In table 1 we can see Roper Technologies Inc. and Graco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Graco Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Roper Technologies Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Roper Technologies Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9%

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Graco Inc. has a 0.96 beta and it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Graco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Graco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and Graco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -13.27% at a $330.75 average price target. Competitively Graco Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential downside of -8.91%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Graco Inc. seems more appealing than Roper Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and Graco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 86.2%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Graco Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Graco Inc.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.