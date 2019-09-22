Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG)

This is a contrast between Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 355 7.04 N/A 10.41 34.92 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 10 0.14 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Roper Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Roper Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $358.67, while its potential downside is -0.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roper Technologies Inc. and Briggs & Stratton Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has 36.44% stronger performance while Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -27.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.