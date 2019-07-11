Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 329 7.34 N/A 10.41 33.99 The ExOne Company 9 2.15 N/A -0.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Roper Technologies Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% The ExOne Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The ExOne Company has a 3.74 beta and it is 274.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, The ExOne Company has 2.2 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and The ExOne Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 The ExOne Company 0 0 0 0.00

Roper Technologies Inc. has a -11.75% downside potential and a consensus price target of $330.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares and 25.2% of The ExOne Company shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of The ExOne Company shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% The ExOne Company 3.65% -1.2% -24.56% -12.82% 22.47% 24.32%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was more bullish than The ExOne Company.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors The ExOne Company.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.