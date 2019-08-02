Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Comparison side by side

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 340 6.96 N/A 10.41 34.92 The ExOne Company 9 1.95 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Roper Technologies Inc. and The ExOne Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Roper Technologies Inc. and The ExOne Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% The ExOne Company 0.00% -17.9% -13.3%

Risk & Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The ExOne Company’s 243.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.43 beta.

Liquidity

Roper Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, The ExOne Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. The ExOne Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Roper Technologies Inc. and The ExOne Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 The ExOne Company 0 0 0 0.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -7.14% and an $330.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and The ExOne Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 31.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of The ExOne Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% The ExOne Company -3.28% -15.95% -10.26% -6.68% 16.72% 20.24%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The ExOne Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats The ExOne Company.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.