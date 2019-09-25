Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Comparing side by side

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 356 6.98 N/A 10.41 34.92 IDEX Corporation 160 4.92 N/A 5.40 31.15

Table 1 highlights Roper Technologies Inc. and IDEX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IDEX Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Roper Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% IDEX Corporation 0.00% 20.3% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.16 and it happens to be 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. IDEX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.2 beta which makes it 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, IDEX Corporation has 3.3 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. IDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and IDEX Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 IDEX Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Roper Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $358.67, and a 0.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, IDEX Corporation’s average price target is $171, while its potential upside is 5.32%. Based on the results shown earlier, IDEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Roper Technologies Inc. and IDEX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 98% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of IDEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% IDEX Corporation 0.94% -2.97% 8.92% 22.7% 13.69% 33.23%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than IDEX Corporation

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors IDEX Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The company's Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications. It also provides optical components and coatings for scientific research, defense, biotechnology, life sciences, aerospace, telecommunications, and electronics manufacturing applications; laboratory and commercial equipment for the production of micro and nano scale materials; precision photonic solutions for life sciences, research, and defense markets; and precision gear and peristaltic pump technologies. The company's Fire & Safety/Diversified Products segment offers firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants, as well as paints for use in retail and commercial businesses. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.