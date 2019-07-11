Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Comparing side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 329 7.34 N/A 10.41 33.99 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.70 N/A 2.81 4.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Roper Technologies Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Roper Technologies Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than GrafTech International Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Roper Technologies Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. Its rival GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 1.7 respectively. GrafTech International Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 GrafTech International Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$330.75 is Roper Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% GrafTech International Ltd. -7.48% -19.53% -20.38% -26.55% -37.37% -1.66%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while GrafTech International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats GrafTech International Ltd.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.