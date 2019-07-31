Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Comparing side by side

Since Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 339 7.17 N/A 10.41 33.99 Dover Corporation 93 2.01 N/A 3.90 24.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Dover Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Roper Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Roper Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Dover Corporation 0.00% 19.5% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

Roper Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.21 and it happens to be 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Dover Corporation has 1.3 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dover Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Roper Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

$330.75 is Roper Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -9.84%. Meanwhile, Dover Corporation’s average price target is $103, while its potential upside is 5.22%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than Roper Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and Dover Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.7% and 90.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Dover Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -0.12% 0.72% 14.42% 19.25% 27.03% 32.8% Dover Corporation -0.64% -0.59% 6.79% 11.34% 23.74% 35.62%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dover Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Roper Technologies Inc. beats Dover Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.