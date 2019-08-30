Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 350 7.13 N/A 10.41 34.92 CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.42 N/A -1.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Roper Technologies Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -21.3% -14.6%

Volatility & Risk

Roper Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, CVD Equipment Corporation’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival CVD Equipment Corporation is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. CVD Equipment Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Roper Technologies Inc. and CVD Equipment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CVD Equipment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -1.54% at a $358.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Roper Technologies Inc. shares and 16.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares. About 0.5% of Roper Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% CVD Equipment Corporation -2.7% -1.91% -1.64% -19.64% -51.1% 1.41%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was more bullish than CVD Equipment Corporation.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CVD Equipment Corporation.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.