Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Comparison side by side

As Diversified Machinery companies, Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 358 3.83 103.38M 10.41 34.92 CSW Industrials Inc. 69 1.85 14.84M 2.99 23.59

Table 1 demonstrates Roper Technologies Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CSW Industrials Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Roper Technologies Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Roper Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CSW Industrials Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Roper Technologies Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 28,865,806.67% 14.4% 7.2% CSW Industrials Inc. 21,525,964.61% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Roper Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CSW Industrials Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Roper Technologies Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor CSW Industrials Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2. CSW Industrials Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Roper Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Roper Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 1.14% at a $358.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and CSW Industrials Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 81.9%. 0.5% are Roper Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are CSW Industrials Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats CSW Industrials Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.