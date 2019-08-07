Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) Contrasting side by side

Both Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roper Technologies Inc. 343 6.88 N/A 10.41 34.92 Colfax Corporation 124 0.87 N/A 0.52 240.87

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Roper Technologies Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Roper Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Colfax Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roper Technologies Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 7.2% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Roper Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$336 is Roper Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roper Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 0%. Roper Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Roper Technologies Inc. -2.93% -2.66% 1.82% 26.49% 23.58% 36.44% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year Roper Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Roper Technologies Inc. beats Colfax Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. It also offers radio frequency identification communication technology and software solutions that are used primarily in toll and traffic systems, security and access controls, campus card systems, card readers, software-as-a-service, and metering and remote monitoring applications, as well as management software for legal and construction firms. In addition, the company offers fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, leak testing equipment, flow measurement and metering equipment, and water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, industrial valves and controls, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, transportation, commercial construction, food, energy, water, education, and academic research markets in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.