Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Analysts See $3.18 EPS; Harding Loevner LP Raised Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Stake

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.18 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 2.91% from last quarter's $3.09 EPS. ROP's profit would be $330.73 million giving it 26.74 P/E if the $3.18 EPS is correct. After having $3.07 EPS previously, Roper Technologies, Inc.'s analysts see 3.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $340.08. About 383,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp increased Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) stake by 10.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp acquired 550,564 shares as Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX)'s stock declined 7.11%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 5.68M shares with $549.56M value, up from 5.13M last quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano S now has $160.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 189,933 shares traded. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500.

26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio's Health Division; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa's Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q OPER INCOME MXN8.27B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA'S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO'S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 12,095 shares to 1.36 million valued at $268.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 30,381 shares and now owns 1.43M shares. Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Roper Technologies has a deal to sell subsidiary for $925M for the second time – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.