Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) Analysts See $3.06 EPS; Dorman Products (DORM) Shorts Down By 7.51%

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) had a decrease of 7.51% in short interest. DORM’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.51% from 2.57M shares previously. With 173,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM)’s short sellers to cover DORM’s short positions. The SI to Dorman Products Inc’s float is 8.83%. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 10,302 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,

Analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.06 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $2.89 EPS. ROP’s profit would be $317.75 million giving it 31.39 P/E if the $3.06 EPS is correct. After having $3.30 EPS previously, Roper Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -7.27% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $384.23. About 37,163 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Dorman Products, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,069 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 14,901 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Moreover, Comerica Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 9,325 shares. Brinker Cap owns 18,157 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd reported 3,019 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 62,926 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 3,842 were reported by Millennium Ltd. D E Shaw And Communications reported 16,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust reported 55 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ftb holds 0.01% or 841 shares in its portfolio.

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, brake products, and household hardware to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. It has a 21.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, emission control products, and oil dipsticks, as well as door hinge repairs; and application specific and general automotive hardware consisting of body hardware, general automotive fasteners, oil drain plugs, and wheel hardware.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $39.90 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 36.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru Com accumulated 4 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 271 shares. Hl Ser Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,293 shares. Central Securities holds 3.26% or 60,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.02% or 10,691 shares. Atria Invs Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,263 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.22 million shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 850,561 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,553 shares. Woodstock has 16,503 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 96,043 are held by Royal London Asset Management. Ameriprise Inc invested in 57,135 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 6,057 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 4. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $345 target in Monday, February 4 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ROP in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.