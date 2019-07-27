Roper Technologies (IMGN) Shareholder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $14.87 Million as Shares Declined; Sarissa Capital Management LP Holding In Biogen (BIIB) Was Has Boosted

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02 million, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Pay $75 Million Upfront Plus Potential Milestones Up to $515 Million and Royalties; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (IMGN) by 92.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 43,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,422 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 47,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.86% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 2.15 million shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 80.26% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 25/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Appoints Blaine McKee as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 06/04/2018 – MAPLE LEAF FOODS – KATHERINE LEMON, JONATHAN MCCAIN NOMINATED TO JOIN BOARD, INCREASING BOARD SIZE TO 11 DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen: Anticipate Partner Takeda to Begin Clinical Testing of TAK-164 in 2Q; 16/05/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Positive Findings from the FORWARD Il Study of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine Combination Regimens with Avastin® and Carboplatin in Ovarian Cancer; 28/03/2018 – WENTWORTH RESOURCES LTD WRLT.OL – APPOINTMENT OF KATHERINE ROE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 26/04/2018 – lmmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD l Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:MEI) by 16,664 shares to 28,715 shares, valued at $828,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 114,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,297 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 289,140 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 30,388 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Wellington Group Llp invested in 41,710 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 183,673 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 187,000 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 27,071 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Scotia invested in 0% or 16,565 shares. Ftb invested in 0% or 27 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) or 1.43M shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 112,873 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

