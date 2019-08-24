Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Cut Holding by $1.11 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Raised Its Position by $305,440 as Valuation Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 357,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.13 million, down from 360,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $348.62. About 661,807 shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts down as ‘media siege’ over Facebook takes toll; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’; 21/05/2018 – EU parliament to broadcast Zuckerberg hearing; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 24/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Fox 5 Vegas: Heller Urges Facebook to Disclose Number of Nevadans Impacted by Cambridge Analytica Scandal; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg apologizes for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs; 08/03/2018 – Facebook’s Ever-Growing Data Center Plans Reach Atlanta — Barron’s Blog

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 678,967 shares to 4.17M shares, valued at $65.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 27.41 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

