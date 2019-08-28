Roper Industries (SEIC) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $2.30 Million as Valuation Declined

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $38.05. About 822,342 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Roper Industries (SEIC) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 6,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 445,429 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27B, down from 451,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 163,908 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 2,559 shares to 215,648 shares, valued at $3.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Na holds 0.12% or 10,944 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.05% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Lpl Llc owns 52,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Communications holds 0.01% or 2,621 shares. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 5.58M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 545,069 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 4,010 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 200 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 137,460 shares. 66,802 are held by Moors And Cabot Inc. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp reported 223,900 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 1.03 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Credit Suisse Ag has 196,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 10,700 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 25,797 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 57,267 shares. Nuveen Asset owns 33,960 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com accumulated 222,583 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 53,556 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 18,659 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. 1492 Ltd Liability invested in 18,081 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). 50,970 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Company. 9,967 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company holds 452,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 56 shares in its portfolio.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42 million and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

