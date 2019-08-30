Roper Industries (ROP) Stock Rose While Swedbank Lowered Its Stake by $25.25 Million; Hendley & Co Trimmed Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Position as Market Value Declined

Swedbank decreased its stake in Roper Industries (ROP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 74,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 431,701 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.63M, down from 505,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $365.99. About 183,289 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 108,220 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,704 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Lc. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 10,651 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Amp Cap Invsts has 60,026 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Schwartz Counsel stated it has 110,000 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Llc reported 4,637 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc owns 55,486 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Company has invested 0.02% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Blackrock Incorporated holds 14.82M shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 167,745 shares. Pdt Prns Lc reported 0.52% stake. 3,413 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Fund. St James Invest Co Ltd Liability Com reported 142,401 shares. Pension stated it has 0.07% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.07 million for 28.77 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet by 89,335 shares to 657,021 shares, valued at $770.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Gro (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 7,601 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 10,674 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Salem Invest Counselors owns 12,528 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 9,545 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru Com owns 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 800 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,678 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Swiss Bankshares has 345,258 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,963 shares. Hikari Tsushin reported 15,600 shares stake. 29 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 81,534 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.