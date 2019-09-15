Roper Industries (ROP) Stake Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank; Polar Securities Has Upped Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding by $6.90 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 107,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The institutional investor held 398,552 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.75M, up from 290,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 227,541 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 1,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 5,131 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 3,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $359.55. About 362,580 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inv has invested 0.68% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 54,778 shares. Central Securities Corporation holds 3.29% or 59,000 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,339 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 2,104 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated reported 41,299 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.34% or 2,357 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Comm Ltd invested in 0.01% or 3,328 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested in 346,183 shares. Sands Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 3,078 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,245 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 26,221 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,502 shares to 1,828 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,182 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.05% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 32,410 shares. 251,730 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 20,466 shares. First LP invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fincl Architects Inc reported 105 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 18,492 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 26,205 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,942 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 6,989 are owned by Twin Tree L P. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 70,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 1.35M shares to 872,218 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 63,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,600 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).