Roper Industries (ROP) Shareholder American National Bank Lifted Stake by $313,379; Spears Abacus Advisors Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $324,000; Share Price Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 919 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 16,693 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 15,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Flows into U.S., EM equities and high-yield bonds show investors still hungry for risk – BAML; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palouse Capital has 1.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 141,726 shares. 110,265 are owned by Fdx Advsrs Inc. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0.43% or 252,830 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited owns 982,041 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Haverford Fincl Serv holds 0.29% or 29,000 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 13,400 were reported by Aldebaran Finance. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.37% or 331,621 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank has 14,231 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn owns 256,967 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Td Asset Management stated it has 15.21 million shares. Meridian Mngmt accumulated 1.26% or 91,997 shares. Sei reported 7.62M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bessemer Gp holds 0.25% or 192,914 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 405 shares stake. 456 were reported by Tru Of Vermont. Ameritas Prns invested in 7,550 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Northern Corporation reported 1.18 million shares. Buckingham Asset Lc invested 0.9% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.12% or 168,573 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,362 shares. Balyasny Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 11,568 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cwm Lc owns 417 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has 1,663 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 517 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,536 shares to 690 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays Cap Conv Etf (CWB) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,664 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).