Roper Industries (ROP) Share Value Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding; Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Stock Rose While Quantbot Technologies LP Lowered by $5.47 Million Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 56,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 26,588 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 83,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 824,700 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Roper Industries (ROP) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 25,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 26,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $366.76. About 430,516 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 67,724 shares to 124,981 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,836 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 24.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww holds 46,260 shares. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc owns 395,451 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 963,323 were accumulated by Dnb Asset As. M&T State Bank Corporation stated it has 23,751 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 71,751 were accumulated by Edgestream Ptnrs Lp. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% or 6,400 shares. Cwm Lc reported 250,812 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 8,888 shares. Willis Counsel stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 14,641 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline by 26,315 shares to 630,238 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Incorporated by 75,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dividend Etf (SDY).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $320.88M for 28.83 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Finance Incorporated accumulated 1,107 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Washington Bancorporation, a Washington-based fund reported 200 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 1,914 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.91% or 20,005 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 16,075 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 6,621 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 72,315 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 198,351 were accumulated by Fort Washington Oh. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,542 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 3,676 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 18,469 shares. Akre Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5.66% stake. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.09% stake.