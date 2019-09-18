Roper Industries (ROP) Market Valuation Rose While Swarthmore Group Boosted by $8.62 Million Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Rose, Holder Alta Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $616,343

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 271,954 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99M, down from 275,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $166.64. About 530,680 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Swarthmore Group Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 942% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc bought 23,550 shares as the company's stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 26,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $356.54. About 142,168 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "At US$357, Is It Time To Put Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance" on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance" published on June 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De owns 0.04% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 35,337 shares. 1,262 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Co. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 1,996 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors accumulated 285 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.06% or 191,203 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability has 2.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 189,527 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 75,960 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 7,549 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Central Securities Corporation accumulated 59,000 shares. Capital City Trust Co Fl has 1.53% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 18,670 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ent Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 774 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 12,452 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.20 million shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,702 shares to 653,251 shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).