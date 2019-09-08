Roper Industries (ROP) Holder Tributary Capital Management Increased Position; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Stock Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 7,460 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 6,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 359,500 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 63.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 2,675 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 177,757 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 989,859 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 73,992 shares. 63,426 are held by Stifel Fincl Corporation. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Carderock Management reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ameriprise reported 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Washington Trust Bank & Trust owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver has invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.55% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,170 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Spinnaker reported 673 shares stake. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Com holds 5,064 shares. Essex Financial, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,107 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 46,213 shares to 186,246 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) by 36,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,000 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,426 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement. South Dakota Inv Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 2,261 shares. Freestone Com owns 4,181 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Comm Na has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 14,636 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 10,739 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co. Metropolitan Life Communications New York owns 26,372 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Hawaiian Bancorporation, Hawaii-based fund reported 31 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.24% or 39,886 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 35 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 45 shares.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $33.87M for 28.07 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.