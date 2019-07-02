Roper Inds New Com (ROP) Stake Maintained by Whittier Trust Co; Bvf Has Decreased Holding in Xencor (XNCR) by $17.78 Million as Valuation Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 99.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 592,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 593,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 1.13 million shares traded or 172.81% up from the average. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (ROP) by 125.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,446 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 1,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Roper Inds Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 218,835 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 48,419 shares to 242,865 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 7,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,708 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. 9,000 shares valued at $2.66 million were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. 500 shares were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F, worth $163,483.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc owns 60,894 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pnc Grp Incorporated owns 41,549 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Palisade Capital Lc Nj has invested 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 25,719 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 346,310 shares. New York-based National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Commerce Bank owns 6,188 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,223 shares. Sei owns 42,370 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 0.13% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 648,096 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 1,473 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 1.42% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). At Financial Bank has 0.16% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,961 shares. Bristol John W & Inc New York reported 267,593 shares. 1,436 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Ltd.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vical Inc by 993,211 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.45 EPS, up 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.61% negative EPS growth.