Roper Inds New Com (ROP) Holder Whittier Trust Co Increased Stake; Core (CORE) Shareholder Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Cut Stake by $355,015 as Market Value Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 67,347 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Roper Inds Inc New Com (ROP) by 125.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,446 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 1,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Roper Inds Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $375.07. About 219,354 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.19M for 22.64 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Guidewire (GWRE) Offerings Much in Demand Among Insurers – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Superdry sees long road to recovery, denies new boardroom rift – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Economy Likely to Sustain Longest Expansion: 5 Top Picks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo’s core soda brand, chips boost quarterly results – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 hits 3,000 as Powell’s comments raise rate cut bets – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.03% or 184,983 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 6,474 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp invested in 0.05% or 12,283 shares. California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Lc has invested 0.04% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,149 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 65,658 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 113,548 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 1,498 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 51,745 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 118,200 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 4.82 million shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $84.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spot Market Truckload Volumes Disappoint in May – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Industrial Idx (XLI) by 27,261 shares to 29,612 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.91% or 20,005 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 675 are held by Portland Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 9,545 shares stake. Creative Planning stated it has 1,535 shares. Marco Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,719 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7,500 shares. The Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.36% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Echo Street Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.24% or 36,379 shares. Virtu Limited Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 758 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). F&V Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.56% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 292,026 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.14% or 17,593 shares.