Roosevelt Investment Group Upped Its Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Valuation Declined; Wesco International (WCC) Market Value Declined While Dean Investment Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $361,460

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 105,025 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, down from 111,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 117,839 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08 million, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 3.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 6,079 shares to 35,239 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc by 176,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8 are held by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Sei Invests Communications has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 31,131 shares. Voya Inv Limited has 148,919 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 30,138 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.04% or 11,219 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 0.95% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Advisory Services Net Llc holds 81 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 78,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Capital has 0.46% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 7,600 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 395,464 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Delphi Management Ma invested in 13,639 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has invested 0.03% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amneal Pharmaceuticals Co-Founders Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel Return as Co-Chief Executive Officers – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecopetrol Announces Timing of the Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Report and Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,118 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,934 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon beats Q1 profit estimates – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.