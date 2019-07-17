Roosevelt Investment Group Upped Its Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Stake; SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (SRXXF) SI Increased By 30.2%

SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (OTCMKTS:SRXXF) had an increase of 30.2% in short interest. SRXXF’s SI was 19,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.2% from 14,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 194 days are for SPARX ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD SPARX ASSE (OTCMKTS:SRXXF)’s short sellers to cover SRXXF’s short positions. It closed at $1.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) stake by 191.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 42,716 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)'s stock rose 19.15%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 64,998 shares with $10.96M value, up from 22,282 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals now has $4.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $161.76. About 135,074 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500.

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $. Through its subsidiaries, it offers asset management and investment advisory services. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in real estate.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating.