Roosevelt Investment Group Upped American Express Company (AXP) Holding; Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Enerplus (ERF) Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 5.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 177,865 shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 2.95M shares with $22.19 million value, down from 3.12 million last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 470,085 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased American Express Company (AXP) stake by 49.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 2,963 shares as American Express Company (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 8,953 shares with $1.11M value, up from 5,990 last quarter. American Express Company now has $97.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 2.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Make This Dividend Mistake – Investorplace.com” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) stake by 112,279 shares to 2.70 million valued at $52.83M in 2019Q2. It also upped Livent Corp stake by 337,701 shares and now owns 4.04 million shares. Resideo Technologies Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. ERF’s profit will be $52.83M for 8.46 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Enerplus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 16.51% above currents $117.87 stock price. American Express had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $145 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital Inc has 10,407 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust, Montana-based fund reported 70,580 shares. Washington-based Garde has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.19% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky-based Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.86% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Town & Country National Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has 0.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,050 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Gru Limited Liability holds 20,425 shares. 97,249 are held by Welch Forbes Ltd Co. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,993 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp reported 1,500 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.08% or 7,232 shares. 1,296 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc holds 4,040 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Llc reported 20,727 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.