Roosevelt Investment Group Trimmed Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holding; Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) SI Decreased By 78.03%

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 3,309 shares as Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 137,986 shares with $17.99M value, down from 141,295 last quarter. Crown Castle International Corp. now has $56.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 2.21 million shares traded or 23.85% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) had a decrease of 78.03% in short interest. SNOA’s SI was 28,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 78.03% from 130,200 shares previously. With 15,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s short sellers to cover SNOA’s short positions. It closed at $5.76 lastly. It is down 70.85% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SNOA News: 17/04/2018 – SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS – 4 APPROVALS ENCOMPASS HYPOCHLOROUS ACID-BASED PRODUCTS FOR TREATMENT OF ACNE AS WELL AS ANTI-FUNGAL INDICATIONS; 27/03/2018 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces New and Improved Acuicyn™ Antimicrobial Eyelid and Eyelash Hygiene Solution; 08/05/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Names Marc Umscheid Chief Operating Officer; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 17/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Receives Four New UAE Regulatory Approvals that Include Acne and Anti-Fungal Products

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.66 million. The firm offers Microcyn line of products that are based on electrically charged oxychlorine small molecules designed to target a range of pathogens, such as viruses, fungi, and spores, as well as bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strains. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include Celacyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based scar management gel; Ceramax Skin Barrier Cream to manage dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation; Mondoxyne, a prescription oral tetracycline antibiotic for the treatment of various bacterial infections; Alevicyn, a prescription hypochlorous acid based atopic dermatitis product line to reduce itch and pain associated with various dermatoses; and SebuDerm, a prescription topical gel for the management of burning, itching, and scaling in seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Intl has $15000 highest and $13800 lowest target. $144.75’s average target is 5.82% above currents $136.79 stock price. Crown Castle Intl had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CCI in report on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, September 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.31% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd reported 8,307 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Co accumulated 11,902 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 146,197 shares. Css Lc Il stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 12,000 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.39% or 36,393 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Pension has 0.2% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 458,324 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 0.02% or 13,380 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 26,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.11% or 135,767 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 465 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS had bought 16,300 shares worth $2.08M on Tuesday, July 23.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 6,641 shares to 38,750 valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stake by 17,577 shares and now owns 280,665 shares. Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) was raised too.