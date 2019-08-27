Roosevelt Investment Group Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Upped by $9.84 Million as Share Value Declined; Netscout Systems (NTCT) Share Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Decreased Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 4587.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 166,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 170,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.08M, up from 3,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 201,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 236,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Netscout Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 409,113 shares traded. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT 4Q ADJ REV $238.5M, EST. $254.4M; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NetScout Systems: Board Increases to 9 Members From 7 Members; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q EPS 20c; 05/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Wins Network Computing Product of the Year; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal – sources [21:25 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/04/2018 – NetScout Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NTCT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.59 million shares or 2.67% less from 76.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 136,915 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 6,637 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 64,863 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 477,444 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). 216,739 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Com reported 1.04 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) for 14,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.07% in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT). Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 66,300 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Netscout Systems (NTCT) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS, Revenues Miss; Provides FY20 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetScout Systems Enters Oversold Territory (NTCT) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NETSCOUT Appoints Vivian Vitale and Michael Szabados to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NetScout Systems (NTCT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netscout Lays An Earnings Egg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2018.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Check Cap Ca owns 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,685 shares. Monetary Group Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Noesis Capital Mangement accumulated 5,121 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability reported 69,707 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 8,676 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,305 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 12,089 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Com reported 63,838 shares stake. Summit Financial Wealth Limited Company holds 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 12,864 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stewart & Patten Company Ltd Company stated it has 6,012 shares. Forte Ltd Company Adv stated it has 35,182 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Css Ltd Llc Il has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,297 shares. 172,702 are held by Carret Asset Management. Punch Associate Invest Management holds 0.55% or 108,557 shares in its portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares to 8,784 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 229,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,884 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).