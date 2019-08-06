Roosevelt Investment Group Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Upped by $1.20 Million as Stock Declined; Servicemaster Global (SERV) Stock Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Has Cut by $7.63 Million Its Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 20,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 217,885 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 197,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 3.76M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 165,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 617,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.83 million, down from 783,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.01% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 1.31M shares traded or 85.30% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,660 shares to 140,934 shares, valued at $27.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,684 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 0.32% or 1.18 million shares. Cypress Cap Limited Company (Wy) reported 943 shares stake. Tru Department Mb National Bank N A owns 204 shares. 7,651 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 11,539 shares. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Mgmt Com Ltd Partnership has invested 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.31% or 32,869 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management Nv has invested 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.44% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Old Republic holds 0.46% or 284,000 shares. Barnett And Company holds 36,534 shares or 1.25% of its portfolio. 4,535 are held by & Management Com. 1.71M are owned by Us Bancorp De.