Roosevelt Investment Group Stake in Chevron (CVX) Raised by $306,404; Regentatlantic Capital Cut Position in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.08 Million as Stock Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 80,837 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06M, up from 78,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 51,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 184,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 235,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 2.15 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec Corp. (SYMC); 22/03/2018 – Cyber risk modeller emerges from under Symantec’s wing; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 11/05/2018 – Lawyers for investors say they are investigating whether Symantec “may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year; 18/05/2018 – FITCH: SYMANTEC’S INTERNAL PROBE INCREASES EVENT RISK WI

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,693 shares to 195,548 shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,771 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Pull Back on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairfield Bush And Communication stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 0.54% or 137,724 shares in its portfolio. F&V Limited Liability invested in 3.7% or 49,962 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 85,168 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Compton Cap Inc Ri reported 20,639 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 223,274 shares. Syntal Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clean Yield has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miles has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Transamerica Fin Advisors invested in 0.01% or 368 shares. 5,860 are held by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,043 shares. Westover Capital Llc invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Edgestream Prtn Lp owns 14,475 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 18,364 shares to 46,137 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 17,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile Earns FirstNet Listed Designation – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CrowdStrike Wows Analysts With Execution: ‘Difficult Not To Be Impressed’ – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Symantec -13% on abrupt CEO exit, mixed outlook – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks: Jobs Report, Fed’s Powell Help Boost S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom gets early HSR termination for Symantec deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.