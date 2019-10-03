Roosevelt Investment Group Raised Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Holding by $370,552 as Stock Price Declined; Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lifted Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP Unit Com (EQM) as Share Value Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 69.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 1,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 1,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $371.24. About 1.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com (EQM) by 105.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 36,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp Unit Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 380,983 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China Starts Attack On Boeing And Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Investors Limited holds 0.27% or 67,568 shares in its portfolio. Cheviot Value Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 479,432 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Country Trust Bank & Trust has 312 shares. 740 are held by Boston Family Office Llc. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 28,539 shares. Scholtz & Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,900 shares or 3.51% of the stock. Linscomb Williams reported 4,701 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 1,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 8,209 shares. Fil invested in 0% or 12 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 324,081 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Utd Fire Group invested in 75,000 shares or 9.68% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 4,610 shares. Welch Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 342 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares to 17,771 shares, valued at $33.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,986 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com by 13,577 shares to 66,562 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP Com Com (NYSE:HEP) by 16,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,938 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc Com Com (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 481,172 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 161,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas owns 15,775 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 28,939 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 32,568 shares. Cv Starr And Tru holds 1.29% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 992,798 shares. Chickasaw Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 68,371 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 52,053 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 3.23M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Mai Cap reported 0.25% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi holds 1,000 shares. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 885,372 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Moreover, Estabrook Management has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1,600 shares.