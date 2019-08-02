Roosevelt Investment Group Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; As General Dynamics (GD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Decreased Its Stake by $1.25 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $183.43. About 1.20M shares traded or 1.38% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 93C/SHR FROM 84C, EST. 93C; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 140,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $210.26. About 1.81M shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communication Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 3,400 shares. First Western Mngmt Co reported 1,344 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.57% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 38,581 shares. Cypress Capital Group Incorporated reported 6,429 shares. Bartlett Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,834 shares. Burns J W & Comm Inc has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fdx holds 0.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 22,352 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.34% or 917,500 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ameriprise Financial reported 2.31M shares. Financial Advantage Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,032 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meridian Counsel reported 3,265 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.19% or 106,854 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny owns 1,345 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc Ordinary by 33,881 shares to 154,930 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc..

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.79 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,250 were reported by Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc. Haverford stated it has 1,591 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 163,377 shares. Hl Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,686 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advisors owns 1.4% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 62,839 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 0.06% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 136,357 shares. Conning accumulated 7,737 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Sigma Planning holds 0.03% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 3,046 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2.92 million shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.19% or 9,865 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Ltd Co has 1.65% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,320 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 6,784 shares.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,000 shares to 69,500 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.87M for 14.99 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.