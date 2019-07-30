Roosevelt Investment Group Position in Cme Group (CME) Has Decreased by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose; Leucadia National Raised Holding in Hess (HES) by $5.69 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 5.91 million shares traded or 103.16% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,407 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 123,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.64. About 1.30M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 15/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Talks to Acquire Michael Spencer’s NEX Group; 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 EPS, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46M for 28.52 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $11.56 million activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LIPSCHULTZ MARC S. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $622,591 was sold by Hill Gregory P.. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. Meyers Kevin Omar had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 2,352 shares valued at $125,597 were sold by Turner Michael R on Thursday, February 7. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079.

