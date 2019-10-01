Roosevelt Investment Group Maintains Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA); Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $662,532; Shares Rose

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 69.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 1,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,474 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 1,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $375.97. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 5,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 63,089 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 57,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 4.24 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 26,796 shares to 545,741 shares, valued at $41.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,212 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Street Markets owns 31,011 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 40,392 shares. 3,024 were accumulated by Conestoga Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Noesis Cap Mangement owns 3,473 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group reported 24,590 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Salem Management Inc holds 7,300 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Inc Ok owns 11,889 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,172 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has 0.87% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Invest House Lc stated it has 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 11,459 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Haverford Trust invested 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bp Public Ltd holds 0.88% or 191,000 shares in its portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate owns 1,765 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6,693 shares to 195,548 shares, valued at $19.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,722 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 316,100 shares. Granite Investment Partners Ltd stated it has 4,721 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Css Limited Liability Co Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 409 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 62,832 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Wade G W & holds 1.42% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,016 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 39,306 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 324,081 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. 11,021 are held by Ls Advisors Llc. Northstar Grp owns 1,048 shares. 7,635 are owned by Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department. 2,843 are owned by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc New York. Mai Cap Management has 0.96% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regent Mngmt Lc invested in 0.7% or 5,933 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 222,977 shares stake.