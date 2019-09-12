Roosevelt Investment Group Lowered Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by $430,170; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stock Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $22.95 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 137,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.99M, down from 141,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 1.51 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 441,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.55M, up from 646,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.75. About 4.62M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 6,581 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 21,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 1.10M shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $171.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 34,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,740 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).