Roosevelt Investment Group Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Holding as Valuation Rose; Simcoe Capital Management Increased Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position by $17.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 150.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 689,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 456,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 326,150 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 1,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 7.38 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $538.17M for 48.64 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 137,301 shares to 227,375 shares, valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG).

